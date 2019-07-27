Cohen & Steers Lowered Its Stake in Bunge Limited (BG) as Valuation Rose; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Holds Holding in Macys (M)

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 66.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 140,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,586 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 212,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 970,280 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company's stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 5.13M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 67,995 shares to 294,986 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 11,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69 million for 43.13 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.