Cohen & Steers Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding By $10.45 Million; Realty Income Has 1.23 Sentiment

Realty Income Corp (O) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 259 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 211 sold and trimmed stakes in Realty Income Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 215.58 million shares, down from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Realty Income Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 174 Increased: 185 New Position: 74.

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 65.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 5,868 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 3,137 shares with $5.59M value, down from 9,005 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $871.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.15. About 1.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.22 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 24.84% above currents $1761.15 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stake by 37,964 shares to 130,903 valued at $16.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 231,887 shares and now owns 4.81 million shares. Altus Midstream Co was raised too.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $23.26 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 56.35 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.