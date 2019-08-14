Cohen & Steers Decreased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Novare Capital Management Raised Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding By $466,144

Novare Capital Management Llc increased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 18.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Novare Capital Management Llc acquired 4,162 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Novare Capital Management Llc holds 26,873 shares with $3.01 million value, up from 22,711 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $12.99B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.92. About 616,648 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) stake by 5.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 99,250 shares as Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 1.58M shares with $305.04 million value, down from 1.68M last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc. now has $103.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $214.98. About 2.15M shares traded or 27.97% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Powershares Preferred Portfolio stake by 82,931 shares to 1.14M valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stake by 3.65M shares and now owns 5.91M shares. Welltower Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested in 31,830 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Pictet Asset has 0.86% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc accumulated 3,840 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 1.95M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1.16 million shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 0.68% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 589,469 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.47% or 378,936 shares. The Korea-based Pension Serv has invested 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 2,562 were accumulated by Atlas Browninc. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,601 shares. Finemark Bancshares & owns 38,225 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Wealthquest Corp has 1,260 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.57% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $191 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital upgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $207 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.32 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Utility Stocks: Sometimes â€˜Boringâ€™ Investments Are Best – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 251 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Llc reported 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Pennsylvania Trust reported 5,235 shares. Kepos Capital Lp accumulated 21,361 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management Incorporated has 0.43% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 71,325 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Prtn Llc invested in 3,165 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 1.34M shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 727,022 shares. First Republic Management owns 0.03% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 45,501 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 24 shares. Homrich And Berg accumulated 11,210 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 0.02% or 8,115 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity. Shares for $495,050 were bought by Sonnemaker Scott on Tuesday, May 7.

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB) stake by 7,733 shares to 9,448 valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Short Term Corp (VCSH) stake by 4,365 shares and now owns 12,921 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.