Cohen & Steers Has Raised Its The Macerich Company (MAC) Holding by $223.75 Million as Share Value Declined; Md Sass Investors Services Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Raised by $1.33 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video)

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in The Macerich Company (MAC) by 105.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 6.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 13.23M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $443.04M, up from 6.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in The Macerich Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 1.49M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E also bought $409,850 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares. 3,000 shares were bought by Volk Kenneth, worth $91,280. Stephen Andrea M had bought 20,000 shares worth $700,300 on Monday, June 10.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund (GOF) by 205,986 shares to 74,990 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 43,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,819 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Dividend Adv Muni Fd 3 (NZF).

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $432.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 91,144 shares to 56,215 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 320,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,725 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

