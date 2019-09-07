Cohen & Steers Cut Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Holding by $52.54 Million; Market Value Rose; Stepstone Group LP Has Decreased Its Fidus Invt (FDUS) Stake by $721,515; Share Price Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 640,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 353,816 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11 million, down from 994,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 213,405 shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas, – 04/27/2018 02:24 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 60,306 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05 million for 9.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0% or 20,508 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 22,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 85,420 shares. Ftb Incorporated holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 115,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.02% or 23,638 shares. Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 315,381 shares. Eagle Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 69,918 shares. Advisory Research invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation reported 229,159 shares. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Delaware holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 58,075 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 10,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,655 were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. $44,378 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) was bought by Sherard Shelby E.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWX’s profit will be $15.21 million for 80.42 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

