Cohen & Steers Trimmed Its Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Holding by $107.56 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Zevin Asset Management Boosted Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Position by $651,300

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 827,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $662.37 million, down from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22M shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 740,780 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40M and $310.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 6,585 shares to 41,236 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,333 shares, and cut its stake in Kubota Corp Sedol 6497509 Jp.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.91 million shares to 6.81 million shares, valued at $517.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 381,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Corp holds 1.31% or 478,694 shares. Campbell Adviser invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Redwood Invs Lc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 1.05M were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 99,572 shares. Skylands Ltd reported 401,275 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 135,767 shares. Moreover, Grassi Investment has 0.17% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ipswich Mngmt Co owns 3,595 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Art Llc owns 0.19% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 26,100 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Paradigm Asset Management Lc reported 12,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advisors has 0.19% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

