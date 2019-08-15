Cohen & Steers Raised Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Holding By $4.37 Million; MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL (MACE) Sellers Increased By 133.33% Their Shorts

MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:MACE) had an increase of 133.33% in short interest. MACE’s SI was 700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 133.33% from 300 shares previously. With 8,500 avg volume, 0 days are for MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:MACE)’s short sellers to cover MACE’s short positions. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.293. About 300 shares traded. Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Suburban Propane Partners Lp (SPH) stake by 522.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 198,700 shares as Suburban Propane Partners Lp (SPH)’s stock rose 4.42%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 236,757 shares with $5.31M value, up from 38,057 last quarter. Suburban Propane Partners Lp now has $1.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 151,184 shares traded. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has risen 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SPH News: 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Rev $536.3M; 16/05/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Results from Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q EPS $1.73; 22/04/2018 – DJ Suburban Propane Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPH); 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Net $106.8M; 20/03/2018 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Celebrating 90 Years of Leadership, Innovation and Dedicated Service to Local Communities Natio

Mace Security International, Inc. manufactures and sells personal defense and security products to consumer and business markets under the Mace brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.53 million. The firm offers personal defense products, including defense sprays, stun guns, and pepper spray bras; personal safety products, such as personal safety alarms and nite beams safety wear; and security products comprising door and window protection, entrance and motion alarms, wireless home security alarm systems, and alarms and protection products. It currently has negative earnings. It also supplies less-lethal munitions and weapons systems for law enforcement, correctional institutions, and military markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SPH shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.83 million shares or 0.22% less from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) for 29,528 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 0% invested in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) for 46,977 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation invested 0.03% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Moreover, Peoples has 0% invested in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 151,101 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 1.81 million shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 16,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Inc invested in 216 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 352 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability accumulated 178 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 4,990 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Lc holds 0.02% or 266,932 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) for 86,766 shares.

