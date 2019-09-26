Cohen & Steers Cut Its Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Holding; Luxfer Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares (LXFR) Shorts Down By 5.7%

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) stake by 14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 827,388 shares as Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 5.08M shares with $662.37M value, down from 5.91M last quarter. Crown Castle International Corp. now has $59.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.33. About 809,677 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Luxfer Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:LXFR) had a decrease of 5.7% in short interest. LXFR’s SI was 295,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.7% from 313,800 shares previously. With 213,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Luxfer Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:LXFR)’s short sellers to cover LXFR’s short positions. The SI to Luxfer Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.13%. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 218,530 shares traded. Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has risen 9.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFR News: 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY LOSS PER BASIC SHARE $0.09; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Capital Management NV Exits Position in Luxfer Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Luxfer ECLIPSE™, World’s Lightest-weight SCBA Cylinder for Firefighter Life Support, Launched at FDIC Show; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC – INTEND TO CONVERT FROM FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER STATUS TO DOMESTIC ISSUER STATUS; 09/05/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 27/03/2018 – Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER SAYS JOE BONN, NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF LUXFER, HAS INFORMED CO OF HIS DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN BY EARLY 2019; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.23; 19/03/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER – HAVE STARTED PROCESS OF RECRUITING TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS AND APPOINTING A NEW CHAIRPERSON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Alphaone Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 75 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 127,554 shares. Stanley invested in 17,654 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Inc Limited holds 876,105 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Commerce owns 0.28% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 18,354 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv stated it has 0.7% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.06% or 2,008 shares in its portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 201 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares owns 0.26% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.86 million shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Lc invested in 2.56% or 21,598 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). London Company Of Virginia holds 1.63 million shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd invested in 604 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. Shares for $2.26 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased W/I stake by 476,087 shares to 542,950 valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Essential Properties Realty stake by 221,698 shares and now owns 718,953 shares. Andeavor Logistics Lp was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 1.70% above currents $142.33 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, September 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”.