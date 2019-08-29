Cohen & Steers Has Upped Its American Tower (AMT) Position by $998.80 Million as Share Value Rose; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trimmed Its Holding in Trex Co (TREX) by $382,775 as Share Price Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 327,903 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 150.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 5.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.44 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66B, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.14. About 1.12M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt owns 15,503 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Aurora Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 28,239 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 400 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc holds 12,129 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 433,840 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Comm Bank reported 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 8,746 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Co stated it has 15,300 shares. Sun Life reported 5,006 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc accumulated 21,927 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 448 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.22 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. 42,030 are owned by Matarin Capital Management Limited Company. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 50,000 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

