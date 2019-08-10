Cohen & Steers Has Decreased The American Express Co. (AXP) Holding as Share Value Rose; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Cut Its Holding in Chevron (CVX) as Share Price Rose

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 79.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,819 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 28,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in The American Express Co. (AXP) by 70.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 70,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 29,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 100,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in The American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Shelton Mgmt holds 0.29% or 8,134 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inv Partners has 56,237 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Inc holds 0.05% or 2,293 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 782,924 shares. Westchester accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 82,798 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 41,496 shares stake. Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,325 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP holds 0.89% or 4.13 million shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America accumulated 2,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company stated it has 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 569 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 317 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Com accumulated 482,058 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 31,081 shares to 187,187 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc. by 3.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.75B for 15.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Com holds 314,251 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 7,037 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 2,156 were reported by Diker Mngmt Limited Company. Global reported 10.55M shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt holds 0.84% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 96,416 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc holds 81,461 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.65% or 634,694 shares. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advsr Llc has invested 1.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Washington Corporation has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Inverness Counsel Llc reported 18,494 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.21% or 20,228 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 0.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 732,381 shares. Wendell David Assoc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,485 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl C by 5,551 shares to 970,992 shares, valued at $1.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 2,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).