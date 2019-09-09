Cohen & Steers Has Cut The Mosaic Company (MOS) Position as Share Value Declined; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Decreased Its Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Stake by $14.13 Million as Market Value Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (MOS) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 96,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 105,781 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 202,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in The Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 3.87M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 88.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 73,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Goldman’s Hedge-Fund VIP List Takes it on the Chin: Markets Live; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sells In-House Cybersecurity Software to Tech Company; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk; 03/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Goldman Sachs, Subway, MoviePass

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20,023 shares. 8,450 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle Finance holds 0.1% or 6,638 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Foundry Prns Llc has 0.76% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 98,638 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 259,041 shares. Johnson Financial stated it has 735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Inc Adv owns 5,587 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Service Ma has 10.19M shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 2.20 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. 2,998 were accumulated by Sun Life Financial. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 219,570 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability invested in 5,252 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tapestry Names New CEO, Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Jide Zeitlin – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks With Great Trade Setups Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 121,604 shares to 184,604 shares, valued at $37.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 118,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $112.58M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mosaic (MOS) Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Freeland Clint bought $100,300. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N.. $23,550 worth of stock was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.