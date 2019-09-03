Cohen Lawrence B Upped Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.14 Million as Valuation Declined; Riverpark Capital Management Lifted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $2.11 Million as Share Value Declined

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $199.24. About 1.56M shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Co reported 2.4% stake. Alta Capital Limited Co reported 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Biondo Investment Advisors Llc owns 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,864 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 485 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 489 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,626 shares. Viking Invsts LP invested in 311,719 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 194,545 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 129,771 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 2.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Money Management Limited has 1,222 shares. Cap Guardian Trust has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kansas-based Vantage Investment Ptnrs Lc has invested 5.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp has invested 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability reported 126 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,535 shares to 17,715 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,176 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.24% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Johnson Grp Inc Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8 shares. 8,078 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Fred Alger reported 232,710 shares stake. Cumberland Prns Ltd stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 6,641 are held by Boston Private Wealth Limited Co. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% or 250 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc owns 588 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 2,090 shares stake. Ent reported 562 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montecito Bank accumulated 0.1% or 1,412 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 533,592 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 10,972 shares.