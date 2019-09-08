Cohen Lawrence B Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.14 Million; Share Value Declined; Hess (HES) Stake Increased by Leucadia National Corp

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 4.07M shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 375 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Asset Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 127 shares. Fruth Investment Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 5,100 shares. 3,982 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Aviance Mngmt Llc stated it has 982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 890,265 shares. Blair William & Il owns 4,189 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 105,465 shares. Tompkins has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Barometer Capital Management accumulated 80,760 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 380,217 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 215,669 shares to 24,290 shares, valued at $145,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 57,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,897 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomas White International Limited reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,500 shares. Highland Lp reported 4,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) owns 11,584 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. 2,571 are owned by Cornerstone Cap Incorporated. Godsey Gibb Associate reported 709 shares stake. Hollencrest Cap holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,095 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt has invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virginia-based Markel Corp has invested 2.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mengis Capital Mgmt has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 773 shares. Manchester Management Lc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,299 shares. Moreover, Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 1.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,949 shares. Farmers Tru stated it has 173 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 18,439 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Ramps Up Its Efforts to Contain Roku’s Growth – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “One-Day Shipping Could Boost Amazon’s Stock by 50% – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,535 shares to 17,715 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,456 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX).