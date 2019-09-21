Cohen Lawrence B Trimmed Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $372,048; Pinnacle Associates LTD Holding in Sothebys (BID) Has Trimmed by $9.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 163,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 228,125 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, down from 391,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. It closed at $56.94 lastly. It is up 14.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Forms Mexico Sotheby’s Intl Realty; 27/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Extends Share Ownership To Employees Around The World; 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices; 15/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Sells Modigliani Nude for a Record $157 Million; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO EXITED DECK, BID, RCII IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – A Billion Dollar Week of Sales at Sotheby’s Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Sotheby’s; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.99M shares traded or 67.28% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 45.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BID shares while 58 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 38.92 million shares or 5.88% less from 41.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,239 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Water Island Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Parametric Associates Ltd invested in 126,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Com holds 0% or 6,643 shares. Vulcan Value Limited Co holds 0% or 2,067 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Company holds 40,642 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 19,918 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 79,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 334,821 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication reported 19,525 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 12,567 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,691 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 9,664 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 100 shares.

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tallgrass Energy shareholder seeks sweeter Blackstone bid – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CD&R pursues bid with PPG for Axalta – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Italian firm preparing bid for Energy Transfer pipeline stake – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 39,697 shares to 80,252 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).