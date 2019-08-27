Cohen Lawrence B Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Gratia Capital Has Raised Berry Global Group (BERY) Position By $1.50 Million

Cohen Lawrence B decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 14.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Lawrence B sold 1,766 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Cohen Lawrence B holds 10,776 shares with $2.24 million value, down from 12,542 last quarter. 3M Co now has $89.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $156.12. About 2.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Gratia Capital Llc increased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 167.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gratia Capital Llc acquired 28,300 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Gratia Capital Llc holds 45,223 shares with $2.44 million value, up from 16,923 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 528,633 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 14.10% above currents $156.12 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, June 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Corporation has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,202 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp, New York-based fund reported 456,777 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 420 shares. Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Washington Trust Communication stated it has 0.61% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Anderson Hoagland Company holds 6,668 shares. Financial Mngmt Professionals holds 12 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 4.67 million shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A accumulated 2,304 shares. Hikari Tsushin invested in 62,097 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc owns 2.48M shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Intact Invest Mngmt reported 21,000 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 69,962 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd holds 2,833 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.07 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Berry Global Group has $69 highest and $5200 lowest target. $60.50’s average target is 51.55% above currents $39.92 stock price. Berry Global Group had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”.