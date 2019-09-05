Cohen Lawrence B Trimmed Holding in Intel (INTC) by $405,450; Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Vermilion Energy (VET) Stake by $426,960 as Stock Price Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 46,720 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 64,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 850,246 shares traded or 29.45% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 125,506 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 133,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 22.05 million shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.10 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Services stated it has 2.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 232,860 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corp has 1.5% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Sadoff Investment Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stephens Ar invested 0.46% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Decatur Cap Mgmt Inc holds 153,097 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 12.30 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Herald Mngmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Linscomb Williams invested in 0.62% or 138,007 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,244 shares in its portfolio. Summit Financial Strategies Inc owns 3,814 shares. New York-based Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mcf Ltd holds 8,041 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 56,112 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership reported 117,291 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,260 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF) by 16,795 shares to 48,815 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Indo Tambangraya Megah Pt by 650,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB).