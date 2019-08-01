Cohen Lawrence B Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Has Boosted by $752,518; First Personal Financial Services Raised Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $318,348 as Shares Rose

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 213,364 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $144.16. About 1.84M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,535 shares to 17,715 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,659 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 36,981 shares. Paloma has invested 0.29% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Utd Automobile Association has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). New England invested in 0.24% or 3,450 shares. 11,100 are held by Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited has invested 0.5% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wendell David Assocs stated it has 2,450 shares. Jcic Asset Management accumulated 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0% or 146 shares. State Street Corp owns 20.19 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 494,474 shares. 55,713 were reported by Colonial.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Richard C Young & Ltd has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Meridian Counsel Incorporated holds 2,107 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp owns 808 shares. Augustine Asset holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,788 shares. Wallington Asset Management Llc holds 33,515 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 5,656 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma has 0.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,396 shares. Girard Prns Limited has 1.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgewood Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer & Communication reported 233,634 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Stonebridge invested 2.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 904,486 shares. Of Oklahoma has 27,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares to 8,694 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,368 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Before Prices Soar – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.