Cohen Lawrence B Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Decreased by $534,400; Williams Jones & Associates Has Boosted Its Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) Stake by $563,420

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 6,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,492 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 44,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 5.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 3,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 73,766 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, up from 69,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $152.63. About 613,449 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 52.20M shares. Mcdaniel Terry & accumulated 45,708 shares. Ashford Capital Mngmt has 34,001 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sta Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 81,764 shares. Telemus Cap Lc holds 36,921 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 4,429 shares in its portfolio. Texas Bancshares Tx owns 4,964 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Puzo Michael J reported 1.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Renaissance Investment Gp accumulated 29,159 shares. Adirondack Tru invested in 1.86% or 33,734 shares. 31,023 were reported by Benedict Finance Advsrs. The Missouri-based Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hourglass Capital Llc reported 100,808 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,260 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,709 shares to 5,884 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,122 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).