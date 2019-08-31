Cohen Lawrence B Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Upped by $379,960 as Market Value Rose; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Trimmed The Coca (KO) Holding as Stock Rose

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk owns 0.63% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.66 million shares. L And S has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Morgan Stanley owns 36.31M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Fcg Advisors Ltd accumulated 32,208 shares. Rampart Invest Management Company Lc holds 121,322 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Marathon holds 10,139 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Argyle Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.64% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Coldstream Management holds 66,844 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Iberiabank Corporation has 0.48% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Qs Invsts Lc has 0.2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 390,706 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.29% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 29.77 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation owns 3.34M shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Opus Capital Gp Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,279 shares to 19,456 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,176 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Alibaba, Coca-Cola & more – CNBC” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta medical marijuana startup grows C-Suite with former Walgreens, Coca-Cola executive – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01 million and $167.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

