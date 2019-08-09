Cohen Lawrence B Raised Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $752,518; Market Valuation Rose; Water Asset Management Maintains Holding in Artesian Resources (ARTNA)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.48. About 451,913 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company's stock declined 1.18% . The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 2,686 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,279 shares to 19,456 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,176 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance" on May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,450 are held by Wendell David Assocs Inc. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 15,309 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd reported 2,458 shares stake. Pension holds 484,347 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 40,205 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.61% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 37,218 are held by Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability. Strategic Advsrs Llc reported 41,961 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.01% or 878,608 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 494,474 shares. Intersect Capital Llc accumulated 21,694 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 22,114 shares. Fire Gp accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. North Star Investment Corporation reported 15,700 shares. Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).