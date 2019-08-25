Cohen Lawrence B Raised Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $487,625; Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Value Rose While Vista Capital Partners Cut Holding by $337,512

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83M market cap company. It closed at $8.25 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.42M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 2 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 68,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc, New York-based fund reported 191,400 shares. Vista Cap Prtn has invested 0.65% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 1,200 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Parthenon Lc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James Invest has 7,350 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.62M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Cap Management Lc owns 21,467 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Somerset Trust has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 187 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 197,843 shares. 10,313 are held by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp. Alabama-based Welch Group Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wesbanco Financial Bank invested in 102,223 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Limited Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 980 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 0.59% or 942,486 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 0.62% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Berkshire Hathaway Inc has 4.93M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1,820 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sky Invest Limited invested in 25,111 shares. Monetta Financial Serv has 39,000 shares for 6.62% of their portfolio. Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,535 shares to 17,715 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,492 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).