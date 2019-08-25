Cohen Lawrence B Position in Intel (INTC) Cut by $405,450; Ellington Management Group Has Cut Its American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Position by $2.74 Million as Share Price Declined

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 125,506 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 133,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 195,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 230,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 4.12 million shares traded or 106.26% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 13,900 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 39,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Shelton Mgmt has 0.04% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 161 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Foundry Ptnrs Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 851,248 shares. Aperio Gru Lc has 91,032 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp owns 1.77M shares. Element Capital Limited Company has 14,179 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 147,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.17% or 3.81 million shares in its portfolio. 29,673 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Vanguard reported 11.90M shares. State Bank Of America De owns 603,371 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,260 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.