Cohen Lawrence B Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Decreased by $372,048 as Share Value Rose; Neuberger Berman Group Position In Regency Centers Reit Reit (REG) Was Increased

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Reit Corp Reit (REG) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 4,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 175,351 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, up from 170,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Reit Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 1.30 million shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 271,104 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $187.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacor Holdings Inc (Prn) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 426 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 31,491 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company holds 2.01M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communication Na owns 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 41 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 2,846 shares. Honeywell holds 60,649 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 109,269 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP has 90,199 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 62,295 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 12 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 5,385 shares.