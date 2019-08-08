Cohen Lawrence B Maintains Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO); Old West Investment Management Trimmed Position in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) as Share Value Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 103,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 129,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 381,177 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 17.09M shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO)

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,403 shares to 695,753 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 854,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Lc has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd stated it has 1.49% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). James Inv Research reported 33,700 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Ftb Inc accumulated 66 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 92,966 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 18,117 shares. Moreover, Inc has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 47,961 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 18,347 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 300,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 1.84M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 65,700 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Navellier And Assoc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares to 37,492 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,075 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).