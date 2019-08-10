Cohen Lawrence B Lowered T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Position; Sensato Investors Upped New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position

Sensato Investors Llc increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 118.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc acquired 46,205 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 85,100 shares with $7.67 million value, up from 38,895 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $17.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 629,555 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Cohen Lawrence B decreased T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) stake by 18.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Lawrence B sold 4,279 shares as T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Cohen Lawrence B holds 19,456 shares with $1.95 million value, down from 23,735 last quarter. T Rowe Price Group Inc now has $26.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.65. About 995,818 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Head Of Fixed Income Ted Wiese To Step Down At Year-End, Retire From Firm Next May; Veteran Portfolio Manager And; 08/03/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: T. Rowe Price replaces Teddy Sagi as the largest Playtech shareholder -; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE PRELIMINARY FEB. MONTH-END AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Adj EPS $1.74; 05/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $128 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net $453.7M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO CLOSE TAMPA OPS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 25/04/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 6 analysts covering T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. T. Rowe Price Group had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $108 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TROW in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 0.08% or 209,645 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 18,884 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,245 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 2,233 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation reported 3,185 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 26,000 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com owns 115 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 23,358 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 10,014 shares. Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.13% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited owns 10,000 shares. First Merchants Corporation reported 55,018 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 Robert W. Sharps sold $263,597 worth of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 2,617 shares.

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $481.85 million for 13.65 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

