Cohen Lawrence B Lowered Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Stock Value Rose; Charles Schwab (SCHW) Position Lifted by Oxbow Advisors Llc

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 23,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 109,605 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 86,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.55 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 44.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fd (EIM) by 82,379 shares to 240,796 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) by 2.57 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

