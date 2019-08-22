Cohen Lawrence B Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $365,562; Shareholder Newport Asia Upped Baidu (BIDU) Position

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 1,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 10,776 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.88. About 1.23M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $105.45. About 5.87M shares traded or 45.87% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Llc has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Willow Creek Wealth Incorporated holds 0.22% or 2,095 shares in its portfolio. Capital World Investors accumulated 3.23 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Intact reported 21,000 shares stake. 5,350 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Company. Hennessy has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cubic Asset Management Llc owns 1.78% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 28,947 shares. 9,085 were reported by Fruth Inv Management. Moreover, Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.88% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,452 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 13,366 shares. Mu Investments Ltd invested in 29,000 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In accumulated 20,032 shares. Jacobs Ca accumulated 40,099 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 7,306 shares to 20,650 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.53 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.