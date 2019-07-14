Cohen Lawrence B Lifted Mastercard (MA) Holding by $487,625; At&T (T) Holder Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Upped Stake

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 71,697 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 62,000 shares or 2.59% of the stock. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 25,883 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westpac Corporation accumulated 794,068 shares or 0% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated reported 297,360 shares. Sequent Asset Ltd Com holds 24,422 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Co invested in 157,289 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 80,409 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Personal Capital Advsr owns 1.14 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Security Tru accumulated 92,446 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.63% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.34M shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation has 2.47M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. West Coast Fincl Lc has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested in 0.03% or 1,341 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Oh reported 0.77% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hightower Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 125,132 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 8,115 shares in its portfolio. Night Owl Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 12.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Permit Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zweig has 167,253 shares for 4.38% of their portfolio. Counselors has 6,522 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Gp reported 27,250 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Llc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 61,109 shares. Jensen Inv Inc owns 942,634 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has 1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,335 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 59,713 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Gru owns 731,517 shares. Ativo Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 12,021 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,535 shares to 17,715 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,176 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

