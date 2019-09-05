Cohen Lawrence B Lifted Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $379,960; Stock Value Rose; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Valuation Rose, Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lifted Its Stake

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 5.73M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 71,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 235,857 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 6.44M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,630 shares to 97,075 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,492 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability accumulated 548,940 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 8,394 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.98% or 112,633 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,900 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.9% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 42,561 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel stated it has 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tcw Grp Inc reported 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ameriprise Fin owns 6.17M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 6.98 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.68% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 85,349 are held by Reik & Limited Liability Company. Cibc Ww reported 0.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wagner Bowman Management has 0.35% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 31,041 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Partners Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 65,572 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.12% or 15.53M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 3.36 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 26,663 are owned by Financial Counselors. Prtnrs Gp Hldg Ag owns 1.18% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 429,359 shares. Rbf Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 33,800 shares. 381,300 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Lathrop Inv Mngmt has 565,452 shares. Farmers Tru holds 1.11% or 195,623 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 69,391 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.32% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Woodstock owns 25,162 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 3.64 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Plancorp Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 16,467 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 22,675 shares to 46,812 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et by 102,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT).

