Cohen Lawrence B Increases Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM); As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Share Value Declined, Vision Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $620,490

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $117.71. About 971,125 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $101.74. About 1.33 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What FedEx’s Breakup With Amazon Means – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Warns Training Regulations Will Hurt Its Long-Haul Driver Hiring – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Natl Asset Management Inc holds 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 8,387 shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 0.11% or 1,993 shares. Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 37,767 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs reported 341,878 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Corp reported 49,844 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 16,279 shares stake. 365,552 are owned by Fairview Invest Mngmt. Van Eck Associates Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Captrust Financial Advsr owns 9,332 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 3.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com accumulated 0.06% or 53,922 shares. 13,172 were accumulated by Canandaigua Bancorporation & Tru Communications. Bessemer Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Smart Dividend Stocks for the Rest of the Year – Investorplace.com” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Waste Management Buys Advanced Disposal For $3B – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management News: Why WM Stock Is Taking a Hit Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Ltd Liability Com holds 3,616 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Burke Herbert Bancorp Tru accumulated 5,002 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pictet North America Sa reported 0.15% stake. Coldstream Capital holds 2,478 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kings Point Mgmt owns 62,055 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 9,300 shares. Hightower Limited holds 0.04% or 60,717 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp accumulated 0.1% or 117,094 shares. Cibc World, New York-based fund reported 65,370 shares. Principal Gp invested in 744,033 shares. Pggm Invests reported 866,400 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 8,114 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,535 shares to 17,715 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,075 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).