Cohen Lawrence B Increases Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM); A-R-T- Advisors Has Raised American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Position by $472,576; Share Value Rose

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 2.24 million shares traded or 32.79% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 81.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 6,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The hedge fund held 14,856 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 316,036 shares traded or 61.33% up from the average. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 59,100 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,800 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold AWR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De holds 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 4,218 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Com invested in 18,352 shares. 1,951 were reported by Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc. Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,478 shares. Symons Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 5,064 shares. Amer Natl Company Tx accumulated 33,000 shares. Captrust Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 1,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 33,794 shares stake. Kistler invested in 0% or 62 shares. 7,281 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Et Al. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 77,828 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 830,353 shares. Northern Tru owns 670,275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,886 were reported by Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,766 shares to 10,776 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,506 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

