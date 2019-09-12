Cohen Lawrence B Increased Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Position by $380,817; As Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Share Value Declined, Invesco LTD Cut Stake

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 7,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 36,044 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 218,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 47,952 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 266,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 9,143 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V reported 27,350 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 2,775 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 101,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth accumulated 317 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 93 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Srb holds 0.05% or 3,191 shares. Moore Management LP has 27,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 549,257 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York invested 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 817,366 shares. American Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 37,000 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources Finally Getting Its Act Together – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Is Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” on March 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons Implements EPA Surcharge in North America – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Orion Engineered Carbons Announces North America Specialty and Rubber Carbon Black Price Increases – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons’ CEO Corning Painter Purchased OEC Stock – Business Wire” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) CEO Corning Painter on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $29.68M for 8.78 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 10,908 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $127.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 204,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE).