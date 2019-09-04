Cohen Lawrence B Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Increased by $487,625; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Decreased Position by $7.38 Million

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $283.7. About 414,605 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 175,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,286 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 2.20M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank has invested 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca), a California-based fund reported 50,275 shares. 206,324 are held by Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd. 76,551 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability. Brinker Capital holds 0.45% or 279,080 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 1.38M shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.68% or 66,637 shares. Capital World Investors accumulated 148.33M shares or 1.53% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 1.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 227,284 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd reported 1.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincluden, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 163,008 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 47,000 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,718 shares to 47,384 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.47 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Serv invested in 0.83% or 914,366 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 3,066 shares. Csat Invest Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,203 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 7,793 shares. Ww Invsts invested 1.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 277,102 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Birinyi Assoc has 75,777 shares for 7.64% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Co invested 0.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lipe & Dalton accumulated 900 shares. Moore Mngmt Lp reported 50,000 shares. Motco reported 0% stake. Security National Trust Communication has 13,972 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 39,399 shares. Com Of Vermont holds 67,587 shares. Baldwin Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,000 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.