Cohen Lawrence B Has Trimmed Its Tjx Companies Com (TJX) Holding; Mueller Water Products (MWA) Shorts Raised By 33.38%

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had an increase of 33.38% in short interest. MWA’s SI was 2.84M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 33.38% from 2.13 million shares previously. With 1.31M avg volume, 2 days are for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)’s short sellers to cover MWA’s short positions. The SI to Mueller Water Products’s float is 1.84%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 317,954 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain

Cohen Lawrence B decreased Tjx Companies Inc Com (TJX) stake by 11.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Lawrence B sold 12,630 shares as Tjx Companies Inc Com (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Cohen Lawrence B holds 97,075 shares with $5.17 million value, down from 109,705 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc Com now has $64.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of TJX in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. UBS maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. UBS has “Sell” rating and $43 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. Loop Capital Markets maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $735.96 million for 21.95 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mueller Water Products had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 26 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Friday, May 10. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $11 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 51.1 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

