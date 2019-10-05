Cohen Lawrence B Has Trimmed Its Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $372,048 as Market Valuation Rose; As 3M Company Com (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $309,324

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $229.4. About 1.37 million shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 47.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Koa Accel Launches as New Type of Medical Device Accelerator, Embedding Expert, Invested Teams to Drive Innovations Forward, Faster, to Reduce Investor Risk – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,345 shares to 21,935 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt Etf by 2,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,012 are held by Cap Ok. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 2,425 shares. Nottingham Advsr holds 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,617 shares. Central Bancorp holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department reported 3,570 shares. M Kraus And stated it has 3,630 shares. Moreover, Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept has 0.45% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 8,045 were accumulated by Diversified Tru Com. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1,209 shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca reported 1,229 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bessemer Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 618,720 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs stated it has 1.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Virginia-based Old Point Trust And Services N A has invested 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division accumulated 1,235 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cahill holds 7,097 shares.