Cohen Lawrence B Has Trimmed Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $372,048; Autodesk (ADSK) Share Value Declined While Private Advisor Group Trimmed by $486,324 Its Holding

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 3,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 3,671 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $598,000, down from 6,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.47M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 93.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,836 shares to 86,525 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 2,699 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.07% or 7,479 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 15 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Alps Advsr Incorporated has 4,315 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 35,368 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.14% stake. Valley Advisers owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 4,000 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.04% or 936 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has 4.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 44.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

