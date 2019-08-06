Cohen Lawrence B Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.14 Million; Stock Declined; Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $22.00 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 514,490 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth owns 2,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fund invested in 60,184 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 512,702 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 18,680 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.1% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Putnam Invs Ltd Com invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 151,382 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech Inc stated it has 389,007 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Brigade Mngmt LP has 314,200 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 63,801 shares. Schneider Capital Corporation holds 5.82% or 573,643 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 3.61M shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.1% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 29,400 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment reported 0.82% stake. The Texas-based Highland Management LP has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company reported 444,546 shares. Sky Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sonata Group invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Merchants holds 0.08% or 283 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc owns 3.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,635 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 1,390 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 1,453 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,082 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 84 shares stake. Dodge Cox owns 580 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Com has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,343 shares. Oakmont invested 14.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stifel stated it has 242,653 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings.