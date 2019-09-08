Cohen Lawrence B Has Lifted Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Market Valuation Rose; Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.42 Million as Share Price Rose

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 941,464 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management Inc reported 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Cypress Mngmt Limited (Wy) has 0.36% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). M&R Mgmt holds 0.01% or 401 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 32,516 shares. Lincoln Corp holds 0.02% or 5,577 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap owns 1.23% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,370 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 7,687 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 10,557 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 23,851 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 1.12 million are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Glenmede Com Na holds 0.12% or 258,883 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.88% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares to 15,176 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,659 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Trust has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,289 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Company has 504,921 shares for 7.6% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Management Va invested in 1,700 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Lc accumulated 1.48% or 77,808 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa accumulated 61,014 shares. Glenmede Com Na has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gardner Russo And Gardner Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,795 shares. 12.14M are held by Fundsmith Llp. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh reported 4,466 shares. 161,111 are held by Rockland Tru Com. Benedict Finance Advsrs Inc invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sabal has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us reported 1.23M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.