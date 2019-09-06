Cohen Lawrence B Has Increased Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $379,960 as Share Value Rose; As Flowserve (FLS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Amp Capital Investors LTD Boosted Holding

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 7,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 154,206 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 146,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 407,192 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 4.18M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowserve Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Flowserve to Provide General Maintenance Services for Shell-Operated Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Facility – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve enters contract with Shell Australia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Invest in the Coca-Cola Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

