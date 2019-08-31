Cohen Lawrence B Has Decreased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $329,291 as Share Value Declined; Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Increased Holding in Markel (MKL) by $29.33 Million as Valuation Rose

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,176 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 29,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 190,641 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.92M, up from 161,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.08. About 24,927 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.01% or 2,019 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc owns 736 shares. Prudential reported 0% stake. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 1,162 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Co owns 800 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Lc holds 196,877 shares. 20,464 were reported by Raymond James & Associate. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Baillie Gifford stated it has 0.6% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 140 shares. 1,183 were accumulated by Lpl. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc holds 16,775 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1,641 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 8,798 shares. 322 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. Lewis Lemuel E had bought 100 shares worth $103,500.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel Q1 gains driven by equity market movement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Management has invested 2.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Wealth Advisors reported 33,838 shares. 1.64 million were reported by Comgest Global Sas. The Alabama-based Welch Group Inc Limited Co has invested 3.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Telemus Cap Lc holds 0.35% or 33,182 shares in its portfolio. 103,500 are owned by Lockheed Martin Investment Management. Montgomery Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 29,220 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Scotia holds 896,246 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Clough Cap Partners LP reported 44,089 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 617,241 shares. First Bancorporation & Tru Communication Of Newtown invested in 53,526 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 18.59M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Nbt Financial Bank N A reported 2.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Qv Investors Inc reported 1,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Bancorp Sioux Falls invested 3.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,260 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.