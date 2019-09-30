Cohen Lawrence B Has Decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding by $372,048 as Stock Value Rose; Nuveen Asset Management Upped Position in Mercury Sys (MRCY) as Stock Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 2103.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 462,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 484,896 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.11 million, up from 22,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 86,858 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q EPS 8c; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 25/04/2018 – @micahhyo We had the call last week on $MRCY on our website with a detailed report outlining the pressures facing the company; 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 25/04/2018 – Recall in our report, we said pay very close attention to $MRCY gross margins. Yet, another miss, this time a bigger miss than last qtr (even adj for Themis lower margin contribution); 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $218.86. About 341,048 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.85 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Jefferies Out With 4 Sizzling Growth Stock Buys for the Fall – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS) by 683,516 shares to 183,167 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 19,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,255 shares, and cut its stake in Tivo Corp.