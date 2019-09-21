Cohen Lawrence B Has Cut Its Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $372,048 as Share Value Rose; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Community Bank Of Raymore Trimmed Its Position by $691,250

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.99M shares traded or 67.28% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 602,930 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.18M, down from 622,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 3.96 million shares traded or 31.42% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL

Another recent and important NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ima Wealth has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of, a Australia-based fund reported 537 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 51,377 shares. Beach Invest Management Ltd reported 36,922 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 233,985 shares. Stevens Capital LP reported 0.57% stake. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 6,287 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 3.79M shares. Blackrock accumulated 20.44 million shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 10,488 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 5.93M were accumulated by Wellington Gru Llp. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 35,561 shares.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.08M for 5.22 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.