Cohen Lawrence B Has Cut 3M Co (MMM) Position by $365,562 as Share Price Declined; Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Its Position in Nxp Semiconducto (NXPI) by $68.21 Million

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 1,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 10,776 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.88. About 1.41 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconducto (NXPI) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 783,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 614 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54,000, down from 784,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconducto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $103.29. About 1.27 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.53 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M holds 140,478 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. 25,229 were reported by Biondo Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Daiwa Securities Grp reported 46,202 shares. Plancorp Limited Com owns 8,069 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Lau Assocs Llc accumulated 15,649 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Centre Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 13,118 shares. Com State Bank reported 0.46% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,452 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 0.41% or 69,962 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank stated it has 1.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). North Star Asset Management invested in 0.53% or 31,560 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,075 shares to 7,416 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.