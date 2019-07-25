Cohen Lawrence B Has Boosted Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $487,625 as Market Valuation Rose; As Cree (CREE) Market Valuation Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.41 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 42,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 171,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.03. About 459,064 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $280.33. About 1.35M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cree Cuts Q4 Guidance, Shares Fall – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cree Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XRAY, PM, CREE – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “History Is Repeating Itself, Cree Is Significantly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Beat This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,481 shares to 7,659 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,338 shares, and cut its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity.

