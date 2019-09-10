Cohen Lawrence B Has Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Abbott Labs (ABT) Position Maintained by Inverness Counsel Llc

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 744.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 379,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 430,557 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.42M, up from 51,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 4.13M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Convoy Raising Capital And Seeking $3 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley Associate owns 6,029 shares. Smith Moore And reported 1,170 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt has 4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,785 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 259,965 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 21,724 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Barnett holds 71 shares. Mar Vista Investment Partners Limited Com has 3.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 64,133 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jennison Associate Limited Liability holds 5.24% or 2.96M shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% or 12,289 shares. Narwhal owns 3,261 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 4,765 shares. Enterprise Svcs accumulated 1,603 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 92,652 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares to 37,492 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,176 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 76,302 shares to 865,966 shares, valued at $81.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,829 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru holds 8,167 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0% or 29 shares. Beach Counsel Pa stated it has 253,771 shares. Vermont-based Maple Mngmt has invested 3.58% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Blue Financial Capital Incorporated has 0.75% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Eastern State Bank accumulated 245,038 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.72% or 13.88M shares. Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited, a Arizona-based fund reported 23,635 shares. 57,033 are held by Duncker Streett And. Whitnell & accumulated 48,094 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Llc stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Roundview Lc reported 0.16% stake. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.48% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Glynn Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 25,000 shares stake. 348,430 are held by Blackhill Cap.