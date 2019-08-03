Cohen Lawrence B Decreased By $534,400 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Last Week Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Analysts

Cohen Lawrence B decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 15.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Lawrence B sold 6,680 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Cohen Lawrence B holds 37,492 shares with $3.03M value, down from 44,172 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $303.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $32 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. See Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $26 New Target: $32 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 41,982 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il owns 537,363 shares. Cullinan stated it has 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westwood Hldg Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.14% or 171,410 shares. Cornerstone owns 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,182 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 50.42M shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company Ny has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Franklin Street Inc Nc reported 44,497 shares. 145,610 were accumulated by Hennessy Advsr Incorporated. Smith Salley And, a North Carolina-based fund reported 102,496 shares. Aviance Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 58,690 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 0.36% or 704,100 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn Incorporated invested in 0.82% or 2.32M shares. Penobscot Mngmt Co stated it has 87,318 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 1.44M shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon, Shell feel the pain of natural gas glut in Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity. Another trade for 8,835 shares valued at $204,559 was made by CURTIS GEOFFREY M. on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon prices $600M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Horizon Therapeutics At $15, Earn 9% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Therapeutics plc Appoints Dr. Sue Mahony to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 102.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 1.51 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi