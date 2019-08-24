Cohen Lawrence B Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $534,400; As Oneok New (OKE) Market Valuation Rose, Price T Rowe Associates Has Increased Holding

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 59,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 779,133 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.42M, up from 719,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38M shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 6,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,492 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 44,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 7,306 shares to 20,650 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azul S A by 1.02M shares to 787,661 shares, valued at $23.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.79 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.45M shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).