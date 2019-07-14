Cohen Lawrence B Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding; FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. FibroGen had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 11. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. See FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) latest ratings:

Cohen Lawrence B decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 20.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Lawrence B sold 4,535 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Cohen Lawrence B holds 17,715 shares with $3.39M value, down from 22,250 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $39.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.45. About 967,432 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 246,596 shares traded. FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has declined 23.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FGEN News: 21/05/2018 – FibroGen Presents Latest Data From PRAISE Phase 2b Study of Pamrevlumab in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at American Thoracic Society 2018; 09/05/2018 – FibroGen 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 13/03/2018 Announcing The First Andes Summit – Indigenous Wisdom-Keepers to Gather With People of The North to lnitiate a New Commitment to Earth Healing; 12/04/2018 – $GLPG moving fast into #IPF Ph3 vs. $FGEN still at a snail’s pace; 21/05/2018 – FibroGen Presents Latest Data From PRAISE Phase 2b Study of Pamrevlumab in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at American Thoracic; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ROXADUSTAT WAS WELL TOLERATED IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ROXADUSTAT WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS STUDIES BOTH IN DIALYSIS AND NON-DIALYSIS PATIENTS; 06/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 12/04/2018 – ARGENTINA IS SAID TO PROBE TRADES OF ANDES FOR INSIDER TRADING

More notable recent FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Share Price Increased 165% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIZZ, LEN, FGEN – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FibroGen to Present Interim Phase 2 Data on Pamrevlumab in Subjects with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 2019 Annual Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sum Up The Parts: XBI Could Be Worth $125 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 22 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 18. Raymond James maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EW in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Edwards Comments On Updated TAVR National Coverage Determination – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.