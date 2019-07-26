Cohen Klingenstein Upped Its Celgene (CELG) Holding; National Beverage Has 1.08 Sentiment

National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 77 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 71 decreased and sold their stakes in National Beverage Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 10.51 million shares, down from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding National Beverage Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 37 Increased: 50 New Position: 27.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 279.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Klingenstein Llc acquired 37,015 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 50,255 shares with $4.74M value, up from 13,240 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $65.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 4.31M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $100.20’s average target is 8.71% above currents $92.17 stock price. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CELG in report on Friday, February 1 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, June 24. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28.

The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 268,525 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has declined 38.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 13.61 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

