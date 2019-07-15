Cohen Klingenstein Position in Bank Of Amer (BAC) Has Raised by $3.10 Million as Market Value Declined; Alpine Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding in Barclays Plc (BCS) as Stock Rose

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Amer Corp (BAC) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 114,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 299,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 184,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 38.66M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available Al–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 141,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 589,139 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 447,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 2.32 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 12/04/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : Barclays ex-security head honcho left after expenses probe: sources by; 01/05/2018 – Barclays plans for McFarlane’s exit; 11/05/2018 – WORLDPAY INC WPYa.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6900P FROM 6700P; 11/05/2018 – Barclay CEO Fined by UK Regulators (Video); 12/04/2018 – 71OG: Barclays Bank PLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – SCHIBSTED ASA SBSTA.OL : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 270 FROM NOK 265; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 27/04/2018 – FITCH: LITIGATION PUTS PRESSURE ON CAPITAL AT BARCLAYS; RESILIENT UNDERLYING RETURNS

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 1.74 million shares to 5.78 million shares, valued at $579.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,712 shares. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 12,770 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management holds 54,377 shares. Ar Asset Management has invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moore Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 160,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd stated it has 48,975 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc owns 81,639 shares. Montgomery Investment Mngmt holds 206,985 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oppenheimer & reported 885,930 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Ltd Llc invested in 20,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Argent holds 225,795 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 8,694 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 339,481 shares. Arrow Fincl stated it has 135,930 shares.

